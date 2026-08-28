Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

MK party names Bongani Baloyi as Joburg mayoral candidate ahead of polls

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

3 minute read

28 August 2026

07:38 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

MK party unveiled six metro mayoral candidates, including Baloyi for Johannesburg

MK Party names Bongani Baloyi as Joburg mayoral candidate ahead of polls Elections 2026

Former Xiluva party leader Bongani Baloyi. Picture: Michel Bega

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has named Bongani Baloyi as its mayoral candidate in Johannesburg as it unveiled its other five candidates ahead of the November local government elections (LGE).

The party hosted a media briefing on Friday in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, to announce its mayoral candidates following a two-day meeting with national officials.

MK Party unveiled six metro mayoral candidates

MK party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo unveiled Baloyi alongside five other metro mayor candidates, including Thulani Shongwe for Ekurhuleni, Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi for eThekwini, Mapaseka Mothibi for Mangaung, Mzwandile Vaaiboom for Buffalo City and Mvuleni Map for Nelson Mandela Bay.

Elections 2026

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

“The endorsement of these candidates marks an important step towards consolidating the party’s electoral campaign and providing voters with clear leadership choices ahead of the 2026 local government elections,” Nomvalo said.

Baloyi previously served as the Midvaal mayor from 2013 to 2021.

The party announced it has made progress in its preparations for the LGE, including finalising the People’s Mandate, strengthening election operations, managing councillor candidate disputes, endorsing mayoral candidates, growing party membership, strengthening international relations capacity and mobilising volunteers and supporters across the country.

Nomvalo said the party received a presentation on the draft 2026 People’s Mandate, and national officials will now submit their inputs towards the final documents.

People’s Mandate will be released on 4 September

He said his office will consolidate the input for final consideration by the relevant committee.

MK party confirmed that the mandate will be formally delivered and released on Friday, 4 September 2026.

The party also introduced the Gwaza Election Operations Centre, a state-of-the-art election operations centre designed to strengthen the party’s election coordination, monitoring and response

RELATED ARTICLES

Nomvalo said the centre will feature real-time results monitoring and serve as a central platform to monitor results as they are released, coordinate operations, facilitate communication and enable rapid responses.

“The party has also put mechanisms in place to monitor and respond to potential irregularities, including alleged vote disruptions and other challenges that may arise during the electoral process,” he said.

The Gwaza Election Operations Centre will be housed in Johannesburg.

Asibuyele Ebantwini campaign

Lastly, the uMkhonto weSizwe party also launched its Asibuyele Ebantwini (let us return to the people) campaign.

The party called on every member to proudly wear MK party green colours and regalia. Members and supporters were also urged to reflect the party’s presence on social media and represent the movement wherever they go.

“From this moment, we return to the people. We will enter every city, every town and every village. We will go to every community and every household with the message and People’s Mandate of the MK party,” Nomvalo said.

Read more on these topics

Jacob Zuma Local/municipal elections politics uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Crime stats: More than 100 cases of blackmail recorded during first quarter
Elections 2026 A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The ANC is no longer just a vehicle for looting; it is itself being burgled
News Old tender tricks recycled as R6.8m transport department contracts questioned
News ‘You’re talking sh*t’: Morero and community members argue over electricity issues (VIDEO)
South Africa DA rakes in R104m as IEC probes ANC’s funding compliance

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News