Numsa denies endorsing the MK party

Numsa said it has not endorsed any political party ahead of the elections.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has denied that it has thrown its support behind the MK party.

Numsa denies allegations

The union was reacting to a statement that is circulating on social media indicating that it is rallying behind Jabob Zuma’s party and encouraged workers to also vote for it.

Responding to questions from The Citizen, Numsa spokesperson Pakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union has not endorsed any political party.

“This notice is really someone claiming that Numsa is encouraging workers to vote for MK party and this is fake news because we are not endorsing any political party,” Hlubi-Majola said.

In an official statement, the union said it believed in a worker’s party that would represent the interests of workers instead of the current parties that are contesting elections.

“Numsa has taken a conscious political decision that we will not dictate to the working class in general which political party they must vote for, it is for them to choose. Just like a union is a voluntary organisation Numsa is very clear that history will judge us harshly if we were to keep quiet and allow our members without guidance to vote for the worst political butchers in the form of these right-wing capitalist political parties who have no mercy for the working class,” Numsa said.

Numsa said it also had a list of political parties that should not be voted for and these includes, the DA, ActionSA, FF Plus, ACDP and PA.

“As a militant red revolutionary union, we are very firm that there is no replacement in this country for going back to the liberation vision which is about the full implementation of the Freedom Charter, on whose centre stands the affirmation of our people into ownership and control of the economy, in order to restore the land back to the people. The land must be distributed by a democratic state,” it said.

