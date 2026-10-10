PODCAST: Joburg needs more than pothole politics, says Rise Mzansi mayoral candidate

Lukhona Mnguni calls for ethical leadership and accountability in Johannesburg to address the city's institutional crisis.

Speaking to Itumeleng Mafisa on The Movement podcast, Mnguni warned that Johannesburg faces a deepening institutional crisis. He said the city needs a new generation of capable leaders to restore public confidence.

Johannesburg needs ethical leadership

Mnguni said years of poor governance, corruption and maladministration have weakened Johannesburg’s ability to deliver services.

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He argued that political leaders must accept responsibility instead of blaming municipal officials for wrongdoing.

He also highlighted unfinished infrastructure projects, unpaid contractors and alleged procurement manipulation as symptoms of deeper governance failures.

According to Mnguni, corruption involves politicians, officials and external networks benefiting from municipal resources.

He said effective oversight, stronger financial management systems and consequences for misconduct are essential to rebuilding the city.

Rise Mzansi wants transformative change

Mnguni described Rise Mzansi as a social democratic party committed to addressing South Africa’s historical inequalities.

The party is partnering with the Good Party in Johannesburg, with both organisations sharing a social democratic outlook.

He argued that political philosophy influences how municipalities collect revenue, allocate resources and prioritise neighbourhoods.

Mnguni warned against focusing exclusively on service delivery problems in affluent suburbs while neglecting townships and historically disadvantaged communities.

He said Johannesburg needs affordable housing closer to employment opportunities, alongside accessible public transport.

He also proposed examining abandoned state properties and neglected buildings to expand affordable housing options.

Public transport and economic growth

Mnguni said Johannesburg must prioritise people rather than private vehicles when planning its transport network.

He called for better integration of rail, buses and other transport services, alongside cooperation with the taxi industry.

He also argued that bringing workers closer to employment centres could help businesses operate longer hours and stimulate economic activity.

Coalition principles and accountability

Mnguni expects coalition negotiations following the 4 November local government elections, saying no party is likely to secure an outright majority.

He pledged to remain in Johannesburg’s council even if he does not become mayor.

Rise Mzansi would require coalition partners to sign a publicly accessible agreement outlining their commitments and governing principles.

Mnguni also ruled out partnerships with parties whose leadership he considers compromised or unethical.

He said Johannesburg needs a stable coalition capable of addressing its financial problems, water shortages, refuse collection issues, and deteriorating roads.

Ultimately, Mnguni believes the city’s future depends on building a safe, clean and prosperous African metropolis beyond immediate service delivery concerns.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Dylan Mohlala