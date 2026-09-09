PODCAST: Zille vows to put Johannesburg on a path to recovery

Helen Zille discusses plans to restore Johannesburg as she campaigns for mayor. Discover her recovery priorities and challenges.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille says Johannesburg can be placed on a path to recovery.

Zille made the comments during an interview with Itumeleng Mafisa on The Citizen’s The Movement podcast.

She is campaigning to become Johannesburg’s mayor ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

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Helen Zille at the site of burst pipe in Douglasdale on 28 March. Picture: X / @DAGauteng

The DA leader acknowledged the scale of the city’s problems.

She said Joburg’s challenges are significantly greater than those she encountered in Cape Town. She was mayor from 2006 to 2009.

According to Zille, restoring basic services would be her priority if elected.

No quick fix for Joburg

Zille warned residents not to expect dramatic changes within her first 100 days in office.

She said the city’s financial situation needed to be addressed first.

Her initial focus would include discussions with the National Treasury, the presidency and the Auditor-General.

She also wants funding for water, electricity and waste removal to be ring-fenced.

Zille said Johannesburg would not be fixed in a day or within 100 days.

However, she promised the city would improve every day.

Jobs depend on functioning services

Zille rejected the idea that the government directly creates the most sustainable jobs.

She argued that businesses create jobs when they have confidence in the local economy.

Reliable water, electricity, sanitation and other municipal services are therefore critical.

Zille said businesses are leaving Johannesburg because of unreliable services.

She pointed to Midvaal as an example of an area attracting businesses under DA governance.

She argued that effective municipal management can encourage investment and employment.

DA targets township voters

Zille also outlined the DA’s strategy for winning support in Joburg’s townships.

She said the party wants to reach voters who support constitutionalism, non-racialism and the rule of law.

She also highlighted market-based economic policies and investment as key principles.

Zille said the DA needs to convince these voters that it represents their values.

Coalition remains uncertain

The DA is polling strongly, but Zille believes an outright majority remains possible.

She said the party needs 490 000 supporters to vote DA on both ballots.

Zille, however, avoided outlining coalition non-negotiables before knowing the election results.

She also defended plans to partner with private companies to improve municipal services.

Zille said this would involve partnerships rather than handing municipal control to businesses.

She argued that competition could improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Commitment questioned

Zille also addressed questions about her commitment to Johannesburg.

She said she had left her home and family to campaign in the city.

Zille said the question should instead be whether Johannesburg voters are committed to saving their city.

She warned that another unstable coalition could leave Johannesburg facing further decline.

Zille also urged DA councillors to respect public money and avoid unnecessary expenditure.

She said councillors should only travel overseas when it directly benefits Johannesburg.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Shaun Holland