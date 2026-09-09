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Laudium residents demand police oust drug dealers near station and nursery

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

9 September 2026

06:40 am

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Laudium resident says life is panic and houses have become jails because people are too scared to go outside.

Laudium residents demand police oust drug dealers near station and nursery

DA mayoral candidate for Tshwane Cilliers Brink speaks at the Laudium police station ahead of a march against illegal drug dens. Picture: Marizka Coetzer

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Residents stood on street corners and watched a group of marchers point out a property alleged to be a drug den and brothel metres away from the Laudium police station yesterday.

DA Tshwane and concerned members of the community marched to the police station to point out a suspected illegal drug den and brothel within walking distance of the police station and a nursery.

Laudium community, DA Tshwane marched to police station

Manichean Mooloo, who has lived in Laudium for many years, said that while there was no better country than South Africa, it was messed up.

“Waking up in Laudium, you never know what to expect,” he said. “Life can be good here at times, but now we live in a state of panic.

“We don’t even know where it is safe to park a car any more. We don’t even know if it is safe to go outside. Our houses have become our jails because we are too scared to go out.”

Mooloo said Laudium used to be one of the best townships to live in, but now many people have moved out because of the crime. “Times are bad,” he added.

DA ward 61 candidate Anil Paladh said the message was loud and clear to the police station management: the community will not condone drug use and lawlessness in Laudium.

‘Times are bad’

“I know this area,” said Paladh. “It’s time for the police to do their job. Law-abiding citizens of Laudium suffer because they cannot sleep at night. They have closed their doors and don’t come out of their house.”

Paladh said they handed the memorandum to police on Friday.

“This is our no-nonsense approach,” he added.

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Paladh said it was time that the area was cleared of drugs and crime.

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