SAPS in KZN ‘ready for voting day amid tight security’

"We are ready for any threats, with high-risk areas in the province identified, particularly due to recent taxi protests."

According to Ṋetshiunḓa people should feel free to move around and cast their votes across KZN on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Officials confirm it’s all systems go at the Provincial Joint Operations Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), ahead of Wednesday’s voting.

The centre, located at police headquarters, has been reinforced with personnel from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, Transport, Intelligence, South African National Defence (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (Saps), covering every district.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the centre on Tuesday morning.

KZN police ready for any threats

KZN police spokesperson Robert Ṋetshiunḓa confirmed to The Citizen that they are ready for any threats, with high-risk areas in the province identified, particularly due to recent taxi protests.

According to Ṋetshiunḓa, people should feel free to move around and cast their votes across the province on Wednesday.

Disruptions in the past week

Ṋetshiunḓa was referring to the taxi strike in Durban last week, when protesters brought parts of the city to a standstill when they blocked the N3 near the Pavilion Mall with taxis and trucks.

During another taxi strike near Port Shepstone on the N2 in Marburg last week, citizens were advised to avoid the area, specifically the Port Shepstone Central Business District (CBD) while several intersections were blocked.

Alleged vote-rigging videos

Videos were also circulated on social media this past weekend showing supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party Party (MK) allegedly undertaking “vote rigging”.

The videos relate to activities at the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC’s) storage facilities in Chesterville and Hammarsdale.

In another incident, the Inkata Freedom Party’s (IFP) Premier Candidate for KZN and his convoy was reportedly forced off the road on Sunday afternoon by armed men.

Thami Ntuli was returning from a public even in eSikhaleni when the convoy was allegedly blocked at the John Ross Highway and N2 intersection by gunmen in police uniforms who aimed their rifles at Ntuli’s security staff.

ALSO READ: IFP alarmed after armed men threaten KZN Premier candidate Thami Ntuli

ISS doesn’t foresee widespread violence in KZN

According to Lizette Lancaster, Head of the Public Violence Monitoring Project at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), it’s hard to tell exactly how voting day will play out.

“However, the SAPS, Public Order Police (POP) and The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) is on standby, and we do not foresee widespread violence.

“There is a high likelihood of overnight damage to property and arson, as well as riots in the morning, like we have seen in other elections.”

She emphasised that in the past, never more than 1% of areas were disrupted.

“Even if we double that, it’s not a remarkable percentage. The time around the results will most probably more sensitive.”

Referring to the riots and looting in KZN in 2021, Lancaster said that though socio-economic conditions have stayed very much the same, the appetite to allow violence is very low.

Report problems to SAPS

“Should people encounter any problems, they should call the SAPS’ emergency contact number or report it to their nearest police station,” Ṋetshiunḓa said.

“We also encourage the public to get hold of the cell phone numbers of their local station commanders,” he concluded.

NOW READ: ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Security ramped up in KZN and EC on day 2 of special votes