UIM suspends Devon Hofmeyr amid MK gala evening debacle, leader speaks out

According to Neil de Beer, UIM leader, the party does not want to be associated with the ANC, EFF or MK at all, "because they are the people who put us in hell in this country".

“As a newcomer to the Multi-Party Charter (MPC), I may not network with politicians, but the DA may speculate about a coalition with the ANC?”

This was the reaction of Devon Hofmeyr after his temporary expulsion from the United Independent Movement (UIM).

Hofmeyr and his girlfriend, Nikita Joubert, attended the uMkonto WeSizwe Party’s gala evening on Friday evening as guests of diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg.

He said on Facebook that in his nine years of activism, before politics, he had attended 65 such gatherings.

“This world is much more complex than the average citizen could ever imagine,” he wrote.

“It’s important to sit around a table with everyone. With your enemies, partners, friends and family. All this creates a clear picture.”

He said he had met several prominent figures in the political and business world and was not “afraid” to sit around a table with people.

“So take it from me now. You’re going to see me everywhere. At everything. Along with everyone. I don’t like margins. I get into the fight.”

We will not collaborate with the ANC, EFF or MK – UIM

Hofmeyr was suspended from all UIM party activities and positions, pending an investigation into allegations of breach of its constitutional code of conduct. The suspension comes into immediate effect, the party said in a media statement on Sunday.

The party said that it will not deviate from its commitment to the MPC it signed, its party’s policies or principles.

“Collaborating with the ANC, EFF MK of any party who is associated with them is not an option for us. We will remain steadfast in our resolve.”

Disciplinary action to follow against Hofmeyr

In an interview with Izack du Plessis on his talk program Nuuspos, Neil de Beer, leader of the UIM, said the way forward with Hofmeyr is very easy.

“There are rules, as in any well-structured organization. This is the case with the UIM. We will stick to our rules.”

According to De Beer, the situation with Hofmeyr happened out of the blue.

“I was still eating my bacon and eggs on Saturday morning when I received photos and media inquiries about it on my cell phone. I didn’t know about it at all.”

De Beer says people are now asking him what he would have said if he had known Devon wanted to attend the event and sit around a table with Liebenberg. “No, the answer is no”.

“There will now be an investigation and a disciplinary hearing because this is contrary to what we stand for. I took action right away. Not to attack Devon, but for him to tell us what his thinking was. He has the right to that.”

“Hofmeyr is not fired’

He made it very clear that Hofmeyr was in no way fired, pending the disciplinary hearing.

“He made a decision and because of that decision, he has to now explain his thinking to the party leaders. This is the democratic way to deal with it, after all.”

De Beer said he warned Hofmeyr he should not associate with Louis Liebenberg at any event.

“It’s on record. I don’t know Liebenberg, but he supports Jacob Zuma, so I have the right to tell my people ‘no’. I am completely surprised and taken aback about the events and now we have to find out why this happened.”

