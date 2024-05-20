WATCH: Rise Mzansi takes its ‘People’s Contract’ to KZN, organises march in Cape Town

Rise Mzansi claims to have a plan to ensure all South Africans get basic services like water and sanitation.

Leader of Rise Mzansi, Songezo Zibi speaks at the party’s final election rally at the Ruimsig Stadium on 19 May 2024 in Roodepoort, Gauteng. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The same day Rise Mzansi took its ‘People’s Contract’ to KwaZulu-Natal to show citizens they are “committed to the idea of a government of the people”, it announced its next march for basic services, this time in the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: JMPD denies sabotaging Rise Mzansi event

The party called for a march starting in District Six and ending at the provincial Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday, exactly a week before the national and provincial elections.

Rise Mzansi supporters head to the Msunduzi Municipality. Photo: X/Rise Mzansi

‘Basic services for everyone’

Party leader Songezo Zibi and Western Cape Premier Candidate Axolile Notywala will lead the march, which will also culminate in the signing of its ‘People’s Contract’ at the buildings.

The event is “calling for basic services in the Western Cape for all” said Notywala.

“Rise Mzansi has a plan to ensure everyone has access to decent basic services like water and adequate sanitation.”

He said the party’s candidates for Provincial Legislatures and the National Assembly will make a pledge by publicly signing the contract ahead of the 29 May elections.

ALSO READ: Steenhuisen’s statement ‘a gift to Rise Mzansi’ (VIDEO)

The contract was taken to Msunduzi Municipality, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday.

“[The pledge] is being signed by everyone, from me to MPs and members of the provincial legislature and the premier candidate,” Zibi said in KZN.

“It is our pledge to South Africans to work hard and commit to representing them with honour, ethically, to be accountable, to do it without fear or favour whether those powerful people are in government, business or civil society and so on.

“We are going to sign this pledge here in front of the people in KZN so that they know that Rise Mzansi is committed to the idea of a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

Watch Zibi discuss the marches below:

WATCH: Today, RISE Mzansi National Leader @SongezoZibi, visited Msunduzi Municipality for the signing of “The People’s Contract” with KwaZulu-Natal Candidates outside the KZN Legislature Building.#WeNeedNewLeaders#VoteRISEMzansi pic.twitter.com/zZAlc1LJhN — RISE Mzansi KZN (@RiseMzansiKZN) May 20, 2024

The march in the Western Cape will start at Hanover Street at 9.30 am

ALSO READ: ‘One party won’t win Gauteng’ – opposition in the Multi-Party Charter