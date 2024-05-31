WATCH: ‘We don’t hate white’ people says EFF as it celebrates one ‘revolutionary’ vote in Orania

The EFF has thanked the "revolutionary comrade" that voted for the party

Orania is currently home to around 3 000 residents. Photo: X/@MorningLiveSABC

“Revolutionary comrade,” that’s the term Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe used to describe the single vote the Red Berets received from the Afrikaans-only town of Orania in the Northern Cape.

According to the IEC’s official results, the vote was captured at Orania Volkskool.

With the EFF lagging behind Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in the 2024 election results, the Red Berets are hopeful that they will get more votes.

TG @OmphileMaotwe in conversation with the SABC about the IEC dashboard that was down for about two hours and the EFF vote from Orania, among other things.



TG says we are fine, the results are still going to change drastically.

This is not the first time that the EFF has got a vote in Orania. In the 2019 national elections, the Red Berets got 21 votes or 3% of the total share at the voting station.

Don’t hate whites

Speaking at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) election results operation centre in Midrand on Friday, an ecstatic Maotwe said the EFF wants more whites to vote for the party.

“We did get a vote (in Orania) and we are happy. We thank that revolutionary comrade. He must go and recruit more other people to vote for the EFF.

“White people must vote for the EFF because we need to live peacefully in this country, sharing the mineral resources of this country, sharing the wealth of this country.”

Maotwe said the EFF does not hate white people.

“We just hate the fact that they don’t want to share the minerals with us, and we are unapologetic about it. White people, you’ve been living here for a long time, you’ve been taking the wealth of the country by yourselves.

“Its time we share this wealth, otherwise the high levels of crime and inequality will never reduce for as long as the majority of our people still live in absolute poverty.”

Votes

The Afrikaans-only town of Orania, a Freedom Front Plus stronghold, dominated social media on Thursday because of the vote.

A breakdown of election results from Orania, which falls under the Thembelihle municipality, showed the FF Plus received 376 votes, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 59, #HOPE4SA 34 votes, and the ACDP 17 votes

Orania is currently home to around 3 000 residents.

The final election results are expected to be announced on Sunday.

