Zuma disbands top task team again, removes mayoral candidate amid MK Party election candidate list fiasco

There are allegations that two senior leaders in the MK Party manipulated the councillor candidate lists.,

President of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Jacob Zuma, has removed Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi as the mayoral candidate for the City of eThekwini days after she was announced as the face of the party in that metro.

Hlophe-Mkhwanazi is reportedly under investigation for allegedly manipulating councillor candidate lists that were submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The party has also removed her and Sibonelo Maphumulo from the National Party Liaison Committee (NPLC).

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“In light of the seriousness of these concerns, the party has initiated an investigation into alleged irregularities concerning the councillor candidate lists.

“The investigation will seek to establish the full facts and ensure that any persons found responsible for wrongdoing are held accountable in accordance with the organisation’s rules and procedures,” said national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu.

Manipulation of lists

He said the organisation is deeply concerned about allegations that the councillor candidate lists were altered and that deserving candidates were allegedly removed.

“The president, H.E President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, views these allegations with the utmost seriousness.

“Reports that legitimate, duly nominated and deserving candidates may have been removed from the party lists submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), while other names were allegedly submitted in their place, strike at the very heart of the integrity of our organisation and the democratic will of our structures and membership.

“There is no place for manipulation, political gatekeeping or the abuse of organisational processes. The party will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth regarding any alleged misrepresentation or irregularities involving councillor candidate lists.

“Where wrongdoing is established, appropriate action will be taken.”

New appointment

Zuma has now appointed Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi as the party’s mayoral candidate in eThekwini, with immediate effect.

“The president and the national officials congratulate comrade Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi on his designation as the mayoral candidate of eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and wish him strength and success in carrying out this important responsibility,” said Mahlangu.

Disbandment of PTT

The party also announced that Zuma has disbanded the Presidential Task Team (PTT), this is not the first time this structure has been disbanded.

“These decisions are taken in the interests of safeguarding the integrity of the organisation’s processes and protecting the interests of our members, candidates and voters.

“The party apologises to our business centres and affected structures for the uncertainty and disruption arising from these developments.

“The President calls upon all members and structures to put these challenges behind us, unite behind our candidates and rally behind our councillor and mayoral candidates towards a decisive victory in the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026,” said Mahlangu.