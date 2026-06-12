Gauteng Saps probe Tshwane cops caught on camera taking bribe

An investigation is under way after two officers were identified in a video allegedly showing a bribery incident linked to Operation Shanela.

Wierdabrug cops have allegedly been caught on camera taking a R2 000 bribe during Operation Shanela last week.

This follows video footage this week of a man demanding a police officer returns his money in a police van that went viral on social media platforms.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Saps management in Gauteng had noted with concern another video circulating on social media of two officers allegedly soliciting a bribe from a suspect.

“This incident allegedly happened on 4 June in Wierdabrug during the province’s Operation Shanela.

“The officers reportedly stopped the suspect on a bicycle and seized his bicycle before driving with him in the police vehicle to Wierdapark, where they allegedly took money from him for his release,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police urge formal reporting of corruption

He confirmed the officers have been identified and a departmental case against them has been opened.

“An inquiry has been registered. All allegations will form part of the launched investigation,” Nevhuhulwi said.

He has urged the public to work with law enforcement in the fight against fraud and corruption of police by reporting to the relevant platforms.

“Although it is all good to raise awareness on social media, it should not end there; the public should formally report these matters so statements under oath may be obtained to build strong cases that can stand trial and eventually ensure the perpetrators are dealt with,” he said.

Experts warn of damage to public trust

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleka said: “Truth be told, we do have ethical Saps officials who always fight against corruption. We have law-abiding individuals, but often paired with the rotten apples, making it difficult for them to execute their duties within the ambit of the code of conduct, which negatively dents their image.”

Percy Sithuga, from the University of Venda’s School of Law’s department of criminal justice, said the alleged incident is deeply concerning.

“It undermines public trust in police and compromises the integrity of the criminal justice system. If proven, the officers’ actions would constitute a serious abuse of police authority for personal gain. While the swift response by Saps management is commendable, the incident highlights the ongoing need for stronger anti-corruption measures.”

The public confidence in policing can only be maintained when officers uphold the law and are held accountable when they violate it, Sithuga said.