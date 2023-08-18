Weather: Extreme fire risks across five provinces of SA on Saturday

South Africa is bracing itself for some challenging weather conditions tomorrow.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) released its latest forecasts, highlighting some of the regions said to experience damaging winds and extreme fire risks.

Damaging winds and fire risks are forecasted across parts of South Africa for Saturday, 18 August.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 19 August

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and adhere to safety measures provided by local authorities.

Damaging winds, high fire risk

The north-eastern region of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West Province, and the north-western region of the Free State should brace for damaging winds.

Meanwhile, a weather warning for extreme fire danger was issued in the North-West and the Free State.

Another fire danger alert was issued for the northern regions of the Northern Cape, and south-western regions of Limpopo and Gauteng.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect across SA’s nine provinces tomorrow:

Gauteng:

Expect partly cloudy and warm weather with a very high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo:

Morning fog and drizzle will give way to partly cloudy, cool to warm weather.

Lowveld and the eastern part of Limpopo may experience morning cloudiness.

North-West Province:

Partly cloudy, windy, and warm conditions are anticipated.

Free State:

Winds will accompany partly cloudy skies and cool to warm temperatures with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

Northern Cape:

The central part will be fine, but the east may see partly cloudy skies and morning fog.

The coast will be cold with light rain.

Western Cape:

Morning fog will precede fine, cool weather with evening clouds and coastal fog.

The UVB sunburn index is moderate here.

Eastern Cape:

Both the western and eastern halves will see fine and cool weather becoming partly cloudy, with isolated thunderstorms in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

This region will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers in the south and east.

The UVB sunburn index is very high here.