Eskom load reduction: Brace for outages in these Gauteng areas this week

Eskom has released its latest load-reduction schedule, which will be implemented from 15 December to 21 December 2025.

Residents in Gauteng can expect load reduction this week, as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

Eskom has released its latest load-reduction schedule, which will be implemented from Monday, 15 December, to Sunday, 21 December.

Those affected can expect approximately five to six hours of outages, with varying time windows across areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Orange Farm and its extensions, Stretford and its extension, Sebokeng and Sharpville.

Other affected areas include Dobsonville, Naledi and Tsakane across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Kagiso, Rethabiseng, Kudube, Klipspruit, Jabulani, Langaville and Winterveldt.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

Ivory Park

Rabie Ridge

Protea Glen

Meadowlands

Riverside

Diepsloot

Sharpville

Daveyton

To see if your area is affected, click on or download below.

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 15 December – Sunday, 21 December

