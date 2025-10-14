City Power condemns attacks on officers and warns of deadly illegal connections

Gang overpowered two on-duty security officers, tied them up and stole their protective gear and electronic devices.

City Power has condemned violent attacks on its security personnel and acts of vandalism of its infrastructure, warning of the deadly consequences of illegal electricity connections across Johannesburg.

Security officers brutally assaulted in Alexandra

The power utility said it was “outraged and deeply concerned” following two incidents earlier this month in which its employees were attacked while on duty.

In the latest incident on Friday, 10 October 2025, armed suspects broke into the Alexandra substation after damaging the perimeter fence and cutting through wiring.

They overpowered two on-duty security officers, tied them up and stole their protective gear and electronic devices.

“Fortunately, a Tactical Security Service patrol vehicle arrived just in time, forcing the suspects to flee before more harm could be done,” City Power said.

The two officers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. They are now recovering.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava described the attack as “senseless and deeply disturbing”.

“Our officers put their lives on the line every single day to protect critical infrastructure that keeps Johannesburg’s lights on. To see them attacked in this manner is unacceptable, as this is not just an attack on City Power, but an attack on every resident who depends on a reliable electricity supply,” Mashava said.

He added that City Power was working closely with law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are not going to rest until those behind these attacks are caught and brought to justice,” he said.

Deadly illegal connections

In a separate incident on 26 September 2025, a resident of Roodepoort West was electrocuted after stepping on an illegally connected cable sited dangerously across the street and linked to City Power poles.

Contrary to initial reports, the victim was not attempting to steal cables but was a victim of illegal connections. He was rushed to hospital and remains under medical care.

“This tragic incident is another painful reminder of the dangers of illegal connections,” City Power said.

Communities urged to act

City Power urged residents to report vandalism, illegal connections and suspicious activities by calling 011 490 7900 or via WhatsApp on 083 579 4497.

The entity said it was intensifying joint operations with police and community policing forums in hotspot areas, including Alexandra, Roodepoort, Lenasia and parts of Soweto.

“Every time a cable is stolen or a substation is vandalised, communities suffer from prolonged outages,” City Power said.

