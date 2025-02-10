Here’s this week’s Eskom load reduction schedule

Last week, the City of Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, announced the indefinite suspension of load reduction, effective immediately.

However, this reprieve only applies to areas serviced by City Power, while those directly serviced by Eskom continued to experience load reduction.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the suspension is not a permanent guarantee, and load reduction may be reinstated if there’s a significant surge in electricity consumption, illegal connections, or meter tampering.

In other words, while City Power customers enjoy a break from load reduction, the utility reserves the right to reintroduce it if necessary to manage electricity demand.

Eskom load reduction persists

Eskom spokesperson in Gauteng, Amanda Qithi, confirmed to The Citizen that areas it supplies directly will continue to experience load reduction.

Its load reduction schedule runs from Monday to Sunday, with varying time slots for different regions.

It said it would alert residents of any changes to the schedule, including suspension.

Eskom’s load reduction schedule

According to the schedule, several areas across multiple blocks will experience load reductions throughout the week, affecting thousands of residents in Gauteng.

The schedule includes the following affected areas:

Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo

Soweto, Orlando East, Spruit View

Garankuwa

Vereeniging

Sharpeville

Sebokeng

Meadowlands, Kagiso

Orange Farm

Jabavu

Evaton

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Load reduction Schedule: Monday, 10 February – Sunday, 16 February.

Load reduction reinstated

Eskom announced the reinstatement of load reduction measures in January following a temporary suspension during the festive period.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” stated the utility at the time.

