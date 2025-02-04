South Africa

Load reduction continues in Eskom-served areas: Here’s your schedule for the rest of the week

It is important to note that the suspension of load reduction by City Power only applies to areas under their jurisdiction, while Eskom-supplied areas will continue to experience load reduction.

Load reduction city power outage

Picture: City Power

Despite the City of Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, suspending load reduction indefinitely, load reduction remains in effect for areas serviced directly by Eskom.

On Monday afternoon, City Power announced the indefinite suspension of load reduction, effective immediately.

However, spokesperson Isaac Mangena warned that it could return in the future.

“Although the suspension of load reduction is indefinite, we want to remind our customers that any significant change in consumer behaviour — such as a spike in high electricity consumption, illegal connections, or meter tampering — could necessitate the reintroduction of load reduction.”

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi confirmed to The Citizen that areas it supplies directly will continue to experience load reduction.

Its load reduction schedule runs from Monday to Sunday, with varying time slots for different regions.

Eskom’s load reduction schedule

According to the schedule, several areas across multiple blocks will experience load reductions throughout the week, affecting thousands of residents in Gauteng.

The schedule includes the following affected areas:

  • Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo
  • Soweto, Orlando East, Spruit View
  • Garankuwa
  • Vereeniging
  • Sharpeville
  • Sebokeng
  • Meadowlands, Kagiso
  • Orange Farm
  • Jabavu
  • Evaton

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

GAUTENG-SCHEDULE-FEB-25Download

Schedule from now until Sunday

Load reduction reinstated

Eskom announced the reinstatement of load reduction measures last month, following a temporary suspension during the festive period.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” the utility said.

