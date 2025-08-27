Expect 8–9 hour water disruptions in Joburg: Here are the affected areas

Residents in these areas may experience low water pressure or a complete loss of supply during the maintenance period.

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in parts of Region E and the inner city to prepare for planned water interruptions next week as it carries out essential maintenance.

Residents in Bryanston will be without water for eight hours on Tuesday, 2 September.

Johannesburg Water said the shutdown will affect Dover Road from 8am until 4pm.

According to the utility, the interruption is necessary to “tie-in [a] new water pipe to [the] existing mainline”.

Johannesburg Water confirmed the outage is unavoidable but said the long-term benefits will outweigh the inconvenience.

Johannesburg Water stated that the repair work will enhance service delivery.

“The benefit to customers is improved service delivery and continuity of water supply,” the notice read.

Inner city residents warned of low pressure

Region F will also be affected by maintenance on the same day.

The outage will take place from 10am until 5pm and will affect areas around the corner of Joubert and Albert streets.

Affected areas:

The streets expected to experience interruptions include:

Frederick Street

Rissik Street

Loveday Street

Eloff Street

Johannesburg Water explained that technicians will be “connecting the 110mm new pipeline extension to the existing 110mm” during this period.

While water will not be completely cut off, residents have been warned of reduced supply.

“Impact on customers: Low pressure to no water for nine hours,” the utility said.

Randburg depot relocation

Furthermore, the water utility announced on Wednesday that its Randburg Depot will be relocating to new premises in Malanshof.

It informed its customers that they may visit the current premises in Strydompark up until Friday, 29 August 2025.

“The new depot will not be ready for walk-in customers until 15 September 2025 as there will still be occupation preparations and readiness underway,” it said.

From 1 to 15 September, customers are encouraged to make use of the following platforms:

24-hour Hotline: 011 688 1699 /086 056 2874

SMS line: 45201

X: @JHBWater

Facebook: Johannesburg Water

Email: [email protected]

Johannesburg Water said this change will lead to improved service delivery.

“Although there may be some service interruptions during the relocation period, Johannesburg Water remains committed to avoiding disruption in responding to service delivery queries,” it concluded.

