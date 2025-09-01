8-hour water outage hits Joburg suburb and inner city this week

Residents in these areas may experience low water pressure or a complete loss of supply during the maintenance period.

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in parts of Region E and the inner city to prepare for planned water interruptions this week as it carries out essential maintenance.

Bryanston outage on Tuesday

Residents in Bryanston will be without water for eight hours on Tuesday, 2 September. The shutdown will affect Dover Road from 8am until 4pm.

Johannesburg Water said the interruption is unavoidable as teams work to connect a new water pipe to the existing mainline.

“The benefit to customers is improved service delivery and continuity of water supply,” the utility said.

During the shutdown, households may experience low pressure or a complete loss of supply.

Inner city to face reduced supply

On the same day, residents of Region F will also be affected. Maintenance will run from 10am until 5pm around the corner of Joubert and Albert streets.

The streets expected to experience interruptions include:

Frederick Street

Rissik Street

Loveday Street

Eloff Street

Johannesburg Water explained that technicians will be connecting a 110mm new pipeline extension to the existing 110mm line.

Although water will not be fully cut off, the utility warned of low pressure to no water for up to nine hours.

ALSO READ: Update on Glenhove Road and Central Street road repair

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water flagged a critical update for the President Park Reservoir and Tower system in Midrand.

The system is running at critically low levels due to high demand, reduced inflows and losses. This has left residents in higher-lying areas facing very poor pressure or no supply at all.

“Further updates will be provided as the system improves or where system changes,” Johannesburg Water said.

“Where there are reported no water occurrences, alternative water will be provided through coordination with ward councillors.”

The utility stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and implementing interventions to support recovery.

NOW READ: Expect 8–9 hour water disruptions in Joburg: Here are the affected areas