Farm attacks rise as violence levels remain high – AfriForum report

AfriForum recorded 184 farm attacks and 29 murders in 2025. Gauteng saw highest incidents with 50 attacks seven murders.

AfriForum’s report on farm attacks reflects a sustained high level of violence and an increase in the number of attacks, despite a slight decrease in farm murders, indicating that rural communities are still vulnerable.

While the decrease in farm murders may appear encouraging, its research shows that violence during attacks is a cause for concern, said Jacques Broodryk of AfriForum community safety.

AfriForum recorded 184 farm attacks and 29 murders in 2025

“AfriForum’s research shows that at least 184 farm attacks and 29 farm murders occurred in 2025, compared to 176 attacks and 37 murders in 2024.

“The increase in farm attacks, as well as the violent nature thereof, indicates that many victims who have survived could easily have been murdered,” Broodryk said.

“AfriForum found, among other things, that 36% of all farm attacks recorded in 2025 – or almost four out of every 10 farm attacks – could be classified as serious violent acts, with a ‘substantial risk of death’.”

According to the report, Gauteng has the highest number of farm attacks, with 50, as well as the highest number of farm murders, with seven recorded last year, Broodryk said.

“Any decrease in the number of farm murders is good, but it would be a serious mistake to view these figures as a victory in the fight against farm attacks.

“The reality is that the level of violence in attacks is exceptionally high and that many of these attacks could easily have resulted in the death of the victims.

Level of violence in attacks ‘exceptionally high’

“The brutality seen confirms that farm attacks are not ordinary crimes and must be dealt with accordingly,” he added.

The organisation called on the government to take a definite stance against farm attacks and inflammatory rhetoric that seeks to normalise violence, such as the singing of Kill the Boer, Broodryk said.

Leon Lourens, the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) development coordinator, said the current reporting on incidents in farming areas “aligns with the reality we are dealing with on the ground in rural communities across South Africa”.

“A key concern remains the manner in which these incidents unfold, particularly the extent of violence inflicted on victims.

“In many of the incidents we assist with, the level of force goes beyond what would be expected in the commission of a crime,” Lourens said.

“This results in individuals sustaining serious injuries and long-term trauma, even where the outcome is not fatal.”

Rural residents exposed

Lourens said the recent case in Kameeldrift East, where a 76-year-old person was attacked, again highlights how exposed rural residents are, especially the elderly.

“Only a small amount of cash, cellphones and a few personal items were taken, yet the level of force used was severe.

“Incidents like this reinforce the concern around how these attacks are carried out, rather than only what is taken.”

Lourens said these incidents must be seen in the context of agricultural production.

“When a farming operation is disrupted, it not only affects those directly involved, but also the broader value chain linked to that activity,” he said.

TLU SA chair Bennie van Zyl agreed with the findings, saying their organisation felt great discomfort with the political will to combat crime in the country.

Combat crime

“They need to show us they want to clean up the police.

“Every day in the headlines, there is a senior police officer who is linked to corruption or fraud,” Van Zyl said. There is no trust between the public and the police, he added.