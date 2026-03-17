Fed up with Sassa’s long queues? 3 things being implemented to ease pressure at Bellville

Sassa said the office continues to assist hundreds of clients daily with enquiries, applications, document verification and grant processing.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Western Cape says it has stepped in with a series of interventions to tackle long queues and growing demand at its Bellville local office.

In recent weeks, the office has seen a surge in beneficiaries, particularly those seeking assistance with disability grant bookings and assessments, leading to long queues and frustration among clients.

Sassa acknowledged the pressure on services, saying the spike in demand had caused inconvenience, but insisted steps are now in place to improve access and efficiency.

Appointment system reinstated

Among the key changes is the reinstatement of a structured appointment system aimed at reducing overcrowding.

“The Bellville Office has reverted to a structured appointment-based system to ensure orderly service delivery,” the agency said.

Clients who cannot be helped on the day are now given confirmed return dates, a move Sassa says will reduce the need for beneficiaries to queue overnight.

Officials deployed to health facilities

To further ease pressure at the office, Sassa has deployed officials to health facilities where disability grant applicants undergo medical assessments.

“Sassa officials have been deployed to several health facilities to facilitate disability grant applications immediately following medical assessments,” the agency said.

This allows beneficiaries to begin the application process closer to their communities, cutting down on travel and congestion at the Bellville site.

More service points planned

Sassa is also expanding its footprint in surrounding communities to decentralise services.

A temporary service site has been identified in Delft and is currently awaiting approval through a memorandum of understanding.

“Once operational, this site will provide services to beneficiaries in Delft and nearby areas,” Sassa said.

Additional outreach service days have also been arranged in collaboration with local stakeholders to assist clients who were not helped during peak periods.

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Warning against politicising services

Amid the ongoing challenges, Sassa stressed that it remains a neutral public institution.

“Sassa wishes to reiterate that the Agency operates as a non-partisan public institution mandated to administer social assistance to eligible beneficiaries in accordance with the law,” it said.

The agency cautioned against the politicisation of social assistance, warning that vulnerable beneficiaries should not be used to advance political agendas.

“Beneficiaries are encouraged to rely on official Sassa communication channels for accurate information,” it added.

Improving services

Despite the pressure, Sassa said the Bellville office continues to assist hundreds of clients daily with enquiries, applications, document verification and grant processing.

“Sassa Western Cape will continue to monitor service pressures across the Metro District and implement further operational improvements where necessary,” the agency said.

It urged stakeholders to allow the newly introduced measures time to take effect, saying they are specifically designed to address concerns about access and long queues at the Bellville office.

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