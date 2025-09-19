Fifth pupil dies from KZN horrific scholar transport accident

Duma said multiple government officials are coordinating their response to assist affected families and schools.

A fifth pupil has died following a tragic minibus taxi accident in Imbali Township last week.

Nomalanga Ndawonde, 15, succumbed to her injuries early on Thursday morning at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

Siboniso Duma, MEC for transport and human settlements, confirmed the tragic news.

“This morning, I received the sad news of the untimely death of Ms Nomalanga Ndawonde (15),” Duma said in a statement from Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo House.

According to Duma, the Grade 9 pupil from Zibukezulu High School died at around 3am from traumatic brain injuries.

She had been receiving medical care since the accident occurred on T22 Road in Unit 18, Imbali Township.

Accident details

The fatal accident happened when a Toyota Siyaya minibus taxi experienced brake failure while travelling down T22 Road.

The vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree and crashed into Senzokuhle Pre-School.

Duma said they had held onto hope for Ndawonde’s recovery.

“We were nursing hope that she was going to survive and rejoin her Grade 9 classmates at Zibukezulu High School. Sadly, she has left us,” he said.

Growing death toll

The death toll from the accident has now reached five students. Three others have already been laid to rest, while a fourth victim will be buried tomorrow.

Mthobisi Khambule will be laid to rest on Friday, according to Duma’s announcement.

The MEC listed all five victims who lost their lives in the crash:

Nomalanga Ndawonde Mthokozisi Khambule Luthando Zaca Omphile Mbhense Zanokuhle Notha

Support for families

Duma confirmed that his office has reached out to the Ndawonde family.

“We are in touch with the Ndawonde family, and this morning we expressed our deepest condolences to the family,” he said.

A support team has been dispatched from his department to assist the family.

“Our religious leaders will also be closer to the family,” Duma said, adding that local councillor Ngubane is also providing support to the grieving family.

Government response

Duma said multiple government officials are coordinating their response to assist affected families and schools.

An integrated approach was announced last week to provide comprehensive support during this difficult period.

The collaborative effort involves several key officials. These include MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane and MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka.

Mayor of Umgungundlovu District Councillor Mzi Zuma and Mayor of Umsunduzi Local Municipality Councillor Mzimkhulu Thebolla are also part of the response team, along with local councillors.

