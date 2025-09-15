News

JUST IN: At least 20 children injured after taxi plunges down bridge in KZN

By Faizel Patel

15 September 2025

The driver fled the scene.

At least 20 children injured after taxi plunges down bridge in KZN

The mangled wreck of the taxi that plunged down a bridge on Monday. Picture: KZN Transport.

At least 20 children have been injured in another taxi-related accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the minibus taxi veered off the road and plunged a few meters down the KwaKhetha Bridge on P127 on Monday morning.

Driver fled

According to the KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, the driver fled the scene.

“Most disturbing is that the taxi driver disappeared, and law enforcement agencies are looking for him,” Duma said.

“Learners are from Matomela High School, Luthando High School, and Sthunjwana Primary School.

“They have been taken to Gomane Clinic and  Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (Edendale Hospital),” Duma said.

Taxi accidents

This is the third accident involving a school learner transport in the Umgungundlovu District within four days.

Four learners died on Thursday, and several others are still in the hospital.

“We are calling on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal to come closer to these accidents involving taxi associations.

“The Automobile Association estimates 70,000 minibus taxi crashes annually, with taxis experiencing double the crash rate of other passenger vehicles,” Duma said.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: KZN carnage: Deadly weekend after seven killed, several injured in accidents

