Four women found dead in Kempton Park as police warn public

Saps has warned women in Kempton Park to exercise extreme caution after the bodies of four women were found in the area over approximately two months.

The SA Police Service (Saps) has warned women in and around Kempton Park to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of the bodies of four women in the area over a period of approximately two months.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the latest body was found on Saturday evening.

Preliminary details gathered by detectives indicate concerning similarities in the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“The bodies of the women were found half-naked with visible bruising and the discovery sites are located within the same vicinity.

“While investigations are still underway and Saps has not, at this stage, confirmed the deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations, she added. Mathe has called on women in and around Kempton Park, particularly in the Rhodesfield area, not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas.

“They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups.”

Dedicated task team established

Mathe added that acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane has directed the Gauteng commissioner to immediately establish a dedicated multidisciplinary task team to investigate the cases and determine whether there are links between the incidents.

“The task team will comprise detectives from specialised units, including the Murder and Robbery Unit and Investigative Psychology Unit, as well as other relevant disciplines and resources required to urgently advance the investigation.

“It will be led by Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Major-General Mbuso Khumalo, who has been tasked with ensuring all investigative avenues are pursued to establish who is responsible for the deaths,” added Mathe.

Experts call for stronger police response

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said while creating awareness was a sign of proactiveness from the police and the effort could be commended, it was not sufficient to address the war on women.

“Serious effort must be made to prevent crimes against women and children and issuing warnings does not amount to sufficient effort,” said Van Graan. In these circumstances, police presence must be made visible, and specialists must be deployed,” she added.

University of Limpopo criminology expert Prof Witness Maluleke said that on limited occasions, the local police were successful in making positive arrests for cases of this nature when they channel led their resources and energies towards such cases.

“However, the investigations can be prolonged. Thus, the public and affected families should be patient with the process.

“We should also be mindful the four discovered bodies cannot be used as a litmus for the police to start initiating investigations.”

Maluleka hoped those responsible for the killings were caught soon and police will be proactive in their investigations.