Funding opportunity for early childhood development programmes

Applications have opened for the funding of non-profit organisations (NPOs) providing early childhood development (ECD) programmes, says the Gauteng department of health.

The funding opportunity opened on Friday, 4 April 2025 and will remain available until 16 May 2025.

According to the department, the funding is aimed at supporting organisations that meet all requirements. Eligibility is determined by the completion of specific criteria.

Requirements for funding

The department has outlined a strict set of requirements for organisations seeking funding. NPOs must meet all necessary criteria to be eligible for financial support.

According to the department, the following is required:

South African Police Service (Saps) certified copies of registration certificates from the Department of Education;

Proof of a valid NPO certificate;

Minutes from the most recent annual general meeting;

Constitution that embraces the provision of health and/or related services;

Certified South African ID copies of committee members not older than six months, with recent proof of address for signatories;

A list of beneficiaries that includes the name and surname of the child, address, date of birth, name and surname of parent, and cell number of parents. Funding criteria range from 6 months to 6 years. Additionally, there must be a minimum of 15 beneficiaries in the centre. A reduction in the number of beneficiaries attending the centre will result in the funding allocation being reduced with immediate effect. However, increases in the number of beneficiaries will not constitute any review of the budget since the allocation of the budget takes place at the beginning of every financial year. No additional funds will be allocated once the allocation process is completed.

Saps certified copy of health certificate and certificate of acceptability;

Business plan;

Certificate of compliance in terms of the electrical requirements (including the backup generator);

Confirmation of banking details and the latest bank statement of a separate active current account (no credit or savings account) in the centre’s name must be available at the centre. Audited financial statements for the past financial year (where applicable) must be signed by the three signatories; and

Copy of the central supplier database (CSD) report.

In addition to the standard documents, applicants must ensure that all certificates and forms are up to date. They also need to be certified within six months of the application.

“Applications without Saps-certified documents within six months of submission will not be considered for funding,” the department said.

Compliance

The Gauteng department of health emphasised that all applications must be complete, with no missing documentation.

“Incomplete applications will not be considered for funding,” it said.

It further highlighted the following information:

ECDs must not have any track record of mismanagement of funds for the Gauteng department of health or any other government department.

Application forms are to be fully and correctly completed and signed by three signatories where applicable.

The approval of the application is dependent on the availability of funds. Submission of application and/or signing of a contract does not necessarily mean funds will be immediately transferred.

Submission of the application form does not automatically mean funding.

ECDs must declare if they receive funding from any other source for the same service required by the department of health to avoid double-dipping. ECDs must not receive funds from other government departments for the same service that is already funded. Should the ECD fail to declare this, the department has a right to immediately cancel the contract. It may also recover funds from the ECD of the equivalent amount transferred in the financial year.

If the ECD is deregistered as an NPO it may not operate and receive funds as if it is still registered. If it does so, it is committing an offence under the NPO ACT. Fraud and misrepresentation will be prosecuted under the applicable laws. Under no circumstances shall the ECD use the certificate or registration number after deregistration.

If the ECD is not located at the physical address provided in the application form, the application will be disqualified.

How to apply

NPOs are to fetch application forms from the Johannesburg health district offices. They can also deposit them in the designated submission box.

“Applicants must ensure that they register their organisation’s particulars when submitting applications for reference and record keeping purposes,” it said.

No faxed or emailed submissions will be accepted by the department.

Applicants are also encouraged to attend information sessions to clarify any questions and submit their completed applications.

These sessions will be held at the Hillbrow Community Health Centre from 7 to 11 April 2025. They will take place from 9am to 2pm.

