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Gauteng faces another week of load reduction: Check affected areas

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

4 minute read

13 July 2026

02:53 pm

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Residents in several areas facing power interruptions of up to five hours during morning and evening peak periods.

Load reduction

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Johannesburg residents could face more than one planned electricity interruption this week, with Eskom continuing its load reduction programme across parts of the metro.

Eskom has released its load reduction schedule, which will be implemented interruptions during peak demand periods from Monday, 13 July to Monday, 20 July 2026.

Those affected can expect approximately five to six hours of outages, during the morning and evening peak periods as Eskom works to protect the electricity network from overloading.

“Eskom’s load reduction elimination programme remains on track across all provinces, with about 726 324 households, approximately 43% of affected customers, already restored to normal supply.”

Morning and evening power interruptions

The latest schedule shows that load reduction will continue between 5am and 9am during the morning peak and 5pm and 10pm during the evening peak. Different load reduction blocks are scheduled on different days.

Monday, 13 July, Block G areas will be affected from 5am to 9am, while Blocks B and J will experience interruptions from 5pm to 10pm.

On Tuesday, Block H is scheduled for the morning period, with Block I affected during the evening peak.

By Wednesday, Block F will be interrupted in the morning, while Blocks J and G will be affected during the evening.

Block B will experience morning load reduction, followed by Block A in the evening on Thursday.

Friday, Block H is scheduled for the morning slot, while Blocks J and E will lose power during the evening.

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Block D will be affected on Saturday morning, with Block C scheduled for the evening period.

On Sunday, Block B will experience morning interruptions, while Blocks J and A are scheduled for the evening.

Areas affected this week

The latest schedule includes communities across Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and parts of the Vaal.

Areas scheduled for load reduction this week include:

  • Ivory Park, Rabie Ridge, Protea Glen, Protea City, Kagiso, Meadowlands and Kaalfontein (Block A)
  • Cosmo City, Chiawelo, Diepsloot West, Bekkersdal, Meadowlands, Dube, Mofolo, Slovoville and surrounding areas (Block B)
  • Zola, Jabulani, Dobsonville, Naledi, Langaville, Tsakane and parts of Mabopane (Block C)
  • Ekangala, Moroka, Klipspruit, Dhlamini, Chiawelo, Khutsong, Tsakane and Langaville (Block D)
  • Protea South, Protea North, Chiawelo, Mapetla, Naledi, Makapanstad, Nooitgedacht and Stinkwater (Block E)
  • Diepkloof, Orlando East, Palm Springs, Bram Fischerville, Spruit View and Vlakfontein (Block F)
  • Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Tsakane, Orlando, Winterveldt and Mathibestad (Block H)
  • Etwatwa, Wattville, Sebokeng, Evaton, Sharpeville, Stretford and surrounding communities (Block H)
  • Vosloorus, Mabuya Park, Moleleki and surrounding areas (Block I)
  • Orange Farm, Stretford, Sharpeville, Sebokeng, Evaton, Katlehong South, Zonkezizwe and Moleleki (Block J)

Eskom said customers in affected areas should only experience interruptions during the allocated time slots for their respective blocks unless the utility announces changes to the schedule.

Read more on these topics

Eskom load reduction

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