Gauteng health refutes claims about foreign nationals leading West Rand hospitals

The Gauteng Department of Health expressed concern about the impact of such misinformation, urging the public to exercise caution.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has strongly denied allegations circulating on social media regarding the nationality of senior management within the West Rand District Health Services.

Gauteng health addresses false claims

In a statement released Friday, the department clarified that all four hospitals in the West Rand District are led by South African nationals, contrary to claims made by African Transformation Movement MP Vuyo Zungula on social media.

“We wish to clarify that the four hospitals in the West Rand District are led by South African nationals,” the department stated.

It further identified the leadership as Dr Dieketseng Moloi at Leratong Hospital, Dr Rodney Pheto at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital, Mr Jimmy Mapunya at Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital, and Mr Josias Naidoo at Carletonville Hospital.

In the post, Zungula claimed the reason why South African doctors were “sidelined and unemployed” could be attributed to the employment of foreign nationals in their place.

“This is the problem. The top 3 management of the hospitals in West Rand. There is not a single South African,” Zungula’s post on X read.

This is the problem. The top 3 management of the hospitals in West Rand. There is not a single South African.



No wonder South African doctors are sidelined and unemployed. pic.twitter.com/YM9zdmz1da — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) February 28, 2025

ALSO READ: DA demands answers from Lesufi over R500m AngloGold Ashanti Hospital scandal

The specialists’ status confirmed

The department also addressed specific concerns about two medical specialists named in the social media post.

According to the statement, both Dr Egbert Wenegieme and Dr Nneka Jamie Ohanson are permanent residents of South Africa who serve as “highly qualified medical specialists and family physicians”.

“They serve a critical role in clinical leadership and governance and are not involved in the administrative management of the public hospitals within WRDHS,” the department explained.

ALSO READ: Water and power disruptions persist at Gauteng hospitals

Chief director’s nationality verified

Addressing another element of the claims, the department confirmed that Thembokuhle Karigani, the chief director of the West Rand District Health Services, is a South African national.

The statement acknowledged that Karigani is married to an African citizen but emphasised that this “does not change her nationality nor her eligibility to serve in her capacity as she is qualified and has extensive experience in the field”.

Department calls for responsible information sharing

The Gauteng Department of Health expressed concern about the impact of such misinformation, urging the public to exercise caution.

“The GDoH remains committed to delivering quality healthcare services to the residents of the West Rand without the distractions that are caused by misinformation,” the statement read.

“We urge the public to be cautious of misinformation and to verify facts through credible sources before spreading unverified claims as this might lead to harmful consequences against those in question.”

The department further emphasised the importance of fact-checking to prevent potential harm to the individuals targeted by false allegations.

NOW READ: Gauteng health freezes 66 salaries in ghost employee crackdown