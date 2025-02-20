Water and power disruptions persist at Gauteng hospitals

At Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, 95% of the facility has electricity, but critical areas such as wards 35 and 37 remain without power.

Several hospitals in Gauteng continue to experience power and water supply challenges, impacting healthcare services.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) provided an update on Wednesday on the situation. They confirmed progress in some areas while others remain affected.

According to the department, the water supply at Kopanong Hospital has been restored. This allows all departments, including those on the upper floors, to operate as usual.

Bad weather delays power supply repairs

However, power supply issues persist at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital and South Rand Hospital.

At Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in the City of Tshwane, 95% of the facility has electricity. However, critical areas such as Occupational Therapy, Forensic Services, Social Work, and Wards 35 and 37 remain without power.

“This is because a substation supplying power to these areas had to be isolated. This was necessary so that engineers can locate faults,” the department stated.

Contractors are on-site, but due to adverse weather conditions, repairs have been delayed.

Meanwhile, South Rand Hospital is facing power supply interruptions caused by an internal electrical fault.

“The voltage cables melted in the main power station. This affected two critical areas: the theatre and the X-ray department,” the department explained.

Back-up systems

Although the faulty area has been identified, ongoing heavy rains are hindering repair efforts.

To mitigate disruptions, the department has redirected certain trauma and maternity cases requiring theatre and X-ray services from South Rand Hospital to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

“Our facilities have back-up systems for water and electricity. These systems allow them to continue rendering services even when there are supply interruptions,” it assured.

The GDoH continues to monitor the impact of the ongoing rainfall on healthcare facilities. It is also working with municipalities to resolve the issues.

“The department appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this period,” it stated.

Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for full restoration of services at the affected hospitals.

