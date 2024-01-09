Joburg sees more than 1 000 arrested for drunk driving during festive season

The JMPD also apprehended 221 motorists for excessive speeding in the city between 1 December and 7 January.

A crime prevention stop and search is conducted by JMPD officers in Westbury in December. Photo: JMPD/X

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested more than 1 000 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol, and excessive speeding, during the festive season.

This was part of the Metro Police’s ongoing commitment to road safety, it said on Monday.

“The JMPD conducted numerous roadblocks, intensified patrols, and deployed personnel to key areas across Johannesburg. These proactive measures are aimed at deterring and apprehending irresponsible drivers who pose a threat to public safety,” a statement from the JMPD read.

ALSO READ: People show they can celebrate responsibly – Saps

A total of 1 113 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol from 27 November 2023 to 7 January 2024, and 221 motorists were apprehended for excessive speeding within the Johannesburg area from 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

The JMPD Acting Chief of Police, Angie Mokasi, said these numbers, while indicative of the challenges faced, also highlight the proactive measures the department has taken to curb dangerous driving behaviours, protect the lives of citizens, and maintain law and order on Joburg’s roads.

Contributing to accidents

“Driving under the influence of alcohol and excessive speeding are contributing factors to road accidents resulting in fatalities, so we remain resolute in our efforts to create a safer and more responsible driving environment,” she said.

“We firmly believe that these arrests send a clear message that drinking and driving or exceeding the speed limit will not be tolerated in Johannesburg.”

ALSO READ: R28k worth of fines dished out on New Year’s Eve in Joburg

The JMPD urged all motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and prioritise the safety of themselves and others while travelling on the road.

“The department is committed to working collaboratively with the community to ensure that the City of Johannesburg remains a city where road safety is a priority,” the statement concluded.

The most deaths on the road

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)’s Simon Zwane explained to 702 that the increase Gauteng saw in road accident deaths was largely because many pedestrians had – while under the influence of alcohol – jaywalked on highways.

Gauteng witnessed a surge in accidents over the last month, making it the province with the highest number of reported incidents in the country. The province recorded 187 fatalities, an increase of 23.8% in deaths in the first three weeks of the month.

ALSO READ: Drunk driving and jaywalking: Inside Gauteng’s festive season road safety crisis