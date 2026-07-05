GCIS backs new Sanef leadership as SIU disputes forum’s NLC claims

The congratulatory message comes days after the SIU publicly criticised Sanef concerning its former chairperson.

The government has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).

It expressed confidence in the organisation’s continued role in defending press freedom and ethical journalism, despite the body recently becoming embroiled in a public dispute with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over its former chairperson.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Sunday congratulated journalist Katy Katopodis on her election as Sanef chairperson, as well as the organisation’s newly elected management committee, subcommittee chairpersons and regional conveners.

Government backs SANEF’s democratic role

“Sanef plays a critical role in South Africa’s democracy and media landscape,” GCIS said.

It added that, as “a leading voice for press freedom, ethical journalism and media independence, the organisation has to champion the rights and safety of journalists, defend access to information and promote the highest professional standards within the media sector.”

The government said the organisation’s work remained “indispensable in safeguarding an informed and democratic society”.

GCIS further welcomed the new leadership and wished it success “in its pursuit of advancing the vital work of the organisation, and building on the organisation’s proud legacy.”

SIU challenges Sanef statement

The congratulatory message comes days after the SIU publicly criticised Sanef concerning its former chairperson, Makhudu Sefara, and an investigation into funds linked to the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

The SIU on Friday said Sanef had “misrepresented” the facts surrounding its investigation into Todi Media and the movement of NLC funds.

According to the SIU, Sanef’s statement “gives the impression that the SIU has exonerated Sefara as a beneficiary of NLC funds”.

“This is not a reflection of the letter sent to his lawyers,” the unit said.

SIU explains investigation findings

The SIU said its investigation focused on Todi Media after the company failed to account for a R1.5 million NLC grant.

The unit said Todi Media director Daniel Makwela initially offered to repay R1.1 million, but the SIU rejected the proposal and requested a sworn affidavit explaining how the funds had been used.

“When Todi Media could not account for the funds, it offered to repay the full R1.5 million as the final settlement,” the SIU said.

The investigation found payments of R900 000 to Black Dungaree and R550 000 to Unscripted Communication, a company owned by Sefara.

The SIU quoted its letter to Sefara’s legal representatives, stating: “Unscripted Communication was never a subject of the SIU investigation and as such there is no finding against your client nor his company.”

However, the unit maintained that investigators traced money from the NLC grant to both Sefara’s company and his personal bank accounts.

The SIU further said that Todi Media could not provide any agreement justifying the payment made to Unscripted Communication, made one day after receiving the NLC funds.

No finding against company

While confirming it had no legal claim against Unscripted Communication because liability rested with Todi Media, which repaid the full grant, the SIU stressed that this should not be interpreted as clearing Sefara of benefiting from the funds.

“The SIU did not say that Sefara did not benefit from the funds,” it said.

The unit also denied publishing any defamatory statements about Sefara or his company, saying its communications “were confined to Todi Media’s misuse of NLC funds and its voluntary repayment.”

The SIU said all of these facts had been explained directly to Sefara during a meeting with investigators.

“By ignoring these clear points, Sanef’s statement misled the public and undermined the integrity of the SIU’s work,” the unit said.

It added that it remains committed to “protecting the public interest by recovering misused state funds.”