‘Genoeg is genoeg’: SA under siege from criminals, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said South Africans are tired of crime and that criminals operating with impunity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Police Minister Bheki Cele at the police passing-out parade in Kimberley. Photo: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa is “under siege” from criminals and urged new police recruits to strive in the fight against crime.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during his keynote address at a South African Police Services (Saps) passing-out parade in Kimberley on Thursday where 1 400 newly trained officers were certified as ready for the fight against crime.

Genoeg is genoeg

Ramaphosa told the new officers they had chosen a difficult road.

“This profession puts you at the frontline of service to our citizens, who come to you for help, and in the frontline in the fight against crime. Our country is under siege from criminals. Crime is wreaking havoc in communities, destroying lives and tearing families apart.”

Photo: GCIS

Ramaphosa said South Africans are tired of crime and criminals operating with impunity.

“We are tired of the abuse and violence directed at women, children and other vulnerable groups, the rule of law being undermined. Sikwanele. Genoeg is genoeg. Enough is enough. We have recruited and trained you as part of a new front in the fight against crime.”

Deployment

Ramaphosa said the new constables will be deployed to various police stations and also to specialised units including Public Order Policing, Visible Policing, and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units.

“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate those trainees who have been recognised for their outstanding performance in Street Survival, Law, Physical Training and Drill. A strong, capacitated and well-resourced South African Police Service is critical in the fight against crime.”

Photo: GCIS

Inroads

Ramaphosa added that despite the challenges Saps faces, it had made significant inroads in recent months.

“Operation Shanela, launched in May this year, has undertaken high-density operations across the country that have resulted in over 250,000 arrests, the seizure of over 3,200 firearms and the recovery of more than 1,700 stolen vehicles.

“The police have made progress in tackling crimes like cash-in-transit heists, drug smuggling, illegal mining and damage to critical infrastructure,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said working together with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the police secured 247 life sentences for 187 perpetrators of gender-based violence since the beginning of this financial year.

