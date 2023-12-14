Big Announcement Loading… Zuma to unveil political future

Speculation has been rife that Zuma may leave and resign from the ANC.

Former president Jacob Zuma could have a new political home this Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

The political pot is boiling and being stirred, with former President Jacob Zuma expected to make a “big announcement on his political future”.

According to a Press release with no political name or logo, but just a contact number, Zuma is expected to make the big reveal at the Ipelegeng Community Centre in Jababvu, Soweto on Saturday.

New chapter

“President Zuma gives a big announcement on his political future and briefing to the media.

“Come witness the beginning of a new chapter in politics as we craft the future of a new South Africa we all deserve, it is the beginning of a great future,” the brief statement reads.

The statement also states: “This is not the South Africa we fought and many died for.”

ALSO READ: Is Jacob Zuma dumping the ANC for a new political party?

Speculation

Speculation has been rife on various social media platforms that Zuma may throw in the towel with the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Some officials from KwaZulu-Natal believe Zuma has been linked to a party named after ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

It is understood the party has already been registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi did not provide much detail when asked to comment on Zuma’s ambitions by The Citizen.

“The Foundation doesn’t pronounce on political activities of our Patron, H.E President Zuma.”

The former president is also expected to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the former military wing of the ANC during his visit to Soweto including visiting Avalon Cemetery to pay respects at the graves of the fallen MK soldiers who lost their lives during the apartheid struggle.

Resignation

The 81-year-old Zuma who is battling a number of court cases was forced to resign as the president of the country on February 14, 2018. President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him the following day.

“I have to come to a decision to resign with immediate effect,” he said late on that night in Pretoria.

Zuma’s resignation followed weeks of intense public pressure to step down amid long-standing corruption allegations.

The ANC formally asked Zuma to resign, but he initially refused, saying he did not understand why he was being told to step down.

The party later announced plans to hold a vote of no confidence against him in parliament.

Zuma is considered one of the top ANC’s stalwarts, having served for 10 years on the Robben Island prison alongside Nelson Mandela.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Zuma turns to SCA in Ramaphosa private prosecution battle