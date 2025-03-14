Taxi owner says he’s shocked that his vehicle was used by ATM bombing syndicate

The taxi owner said he hired the driver because he assumed the man was 'just trying to earn a living'.

The scene of the shootout in Lenasia. Picture: Saps

The owner of the minibus taxi used as a getaway vehicle in a foiled ATM bombing on Thursday has denied being involved in a criminal syndicate.

Taxi owner says he’s shocked

Mpho Mabasa, a taxi owner affiliated with the STS Association, expressed shock that the driver of his taxi was allegedly part of a large ATM bombing syndicate linked to 41 incidents across the country.

The vehicle, which remains in police custody as part of ongoing investigations, was used to help ATM bombing suspects flee from the crime scene in Soweto.

Suspects who were using the white minibus to get away from the first scene were intercepted in Lenasia where a shootout with police ensued as the suspects attempted to flee into a nearby bush.

‘I had no idea’

Mabasa explained that he did not know about the driver’s alleged criminal activities.

“He was referred to me by another driver. I gave him my vehicle, and he started working on 17 February. He came yesterday, took the vehicle around 4am. After that, I had no idea where he went. I only became aware of what happened when police officials called me, informing me to come to the crime scene,” he said.

Mbasa added: “I thought I was hiring someone to provide a service, but I was clearly wrong. I saw a young man, only 23 years old, and assumed he was just trying to earn a living. I had no idea he was involved in such crimes. It’s unfortunate that I now find myself in this situation.”

Failed ATM bombing and shootout with police

During the exchange of gunfire, one suspect was shot, while another was critically injured and transported to a hospital under police guard. Three additional suspects were apprehended.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officials, they received a tip-off on Wednesday from the Saps Crime Intelligence regarding a planned ATM bombing at an Engen garage in Protea, Soweto.

In the early hours of Thursday, gunshots were heard from the garage, and officers who responded to the scene were met by a group of men fleeing.

It’s understood that a security guard was discovered with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm. Explosives were also found attached to an FNB ATM, but they failed to detonate.

On Thursday, JMPD Chief Patrick Jaca praised the tactical response unit for preventing the ATM bombing and arresting multiple suspects.

“The recovery of explosives and firearms highlights the dangerous nature of these individuals and reinforces the importance of our ongoing efforts to combat organised crime,” Jaca stated.

Five suspects who fled the scene on foot are still at large.

