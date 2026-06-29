Government issues warning over migrant intimidation claims

Saps has already opened 10 cases relating to intimidation, incitement or violence directed at migrants.

The government has urged migrants who feel threatened or unsafe ahead of planned protest action on Tuesday, 30 June, to urgently seek assistance from law enforcement agencies and government departments.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Monday said authorities were aware of growing concerns among migrant communities following reports of harassment and calls for foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

It acknowledged “the anxiety experienced by some foreign nationals” and stressed that intimidation and violence would not be tolerated.

Government condemns intimidation

The government said South Africa remained a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law and the protection of everyone within its borders, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

“Government unequivocally condemns all forms of intimidation, harassment, or violence directed at any individual within the Republic, irrespective of their nationality or immigration status,” they added.

It stated that several government departments, led by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the Department of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies, were working closely with foreign embassies to coordinate responses.

“This includes facilitating voluntary returns, consular support, and lawful deportation processes where required, in line with South African legislation and international obligations.”

The government also revealed that, as of 27 June 2026, 18 189 foreign nationals had been processed for repatriation and deportation.

Police on high alert

Authorities said the South African Police Service (Saps) had been placed on high alert to prevent unlawful activity and maintain public order during the planned protests.

“Individuals or groups found engaging in acts of violence, intimidation, or incitement will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law”.

According to the government, Saps has already opened 10 cases relating to intimidation, incitement or violence directed at migrants.

The government reiterated that immigration matters should be dealt with through lawful processes and warned communities against taking the law into their own hands.

“Communities are urged not to take the law into their own hands. Any grievances should be directed through appropriate government channels.”

Call for calm

The government said South Africa continued to work with regional and international partners to manage migration “in a safe, humane, and regulated manner”, adding that the protection of human life and dignity remained paramount.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain calm, reject misinformation, and support efforts to maintain social cohesion during this period.”

Government encouraged both migrants and South African citizens who feel threatened or require assistance to contact the police, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s Early Warning Centre, or the Department of Home Affairs Call Centre.