New Joburg mayor Matongo announces list of new MMCs

Following the uncontested appointment of Jolidee Matongo as City of Johannesburg’s new executive mayor, his first order of business has been confirming his 10 members of the mayoral committee (MMCs).

Although most names remained largely unchanged, due to Matongo being the city’s former finance MMC, his committee had to get a new representative.

Another change was Thomas Mofokeng, who replaced former economic development MMC Lawrence Khoza.

The city said in a statement the choice of MMCs was “in support of the theme of continuation with the implementation of the government of local unity partnership priorities, which are aligned to the Joburg Growth and Development Strategy [for] 2040″.

Here are the city’s MMCs:

MMC of finance: Matshidiso Mfikoe

MMC of economic development: Thomas Mofokeng

Environment and infrastructure services department MMC: Mpho Moerane (unchanged)

Housing MMC: Mlungisi Mabaso (unchanged)

Transport MMC: Helen Makhuba (unchanged)

Health and social development MMC: Eunice Mgcina (unchanged)

Group corporate shared services MMC: Loyiso Masuku (unchanged)

Community development MMC: Margaret Arnolds (unchanged)

Development planning MMC: Thapelo Amad (unchanged)