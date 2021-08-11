Government
Government
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
11 Aug 2021
11:50 am

New Joburg mayor Matongo announces list of new MMCs

Citizen reporter

Most names remained largely unchanged, but Matongo was the Joburg's former finance MMC so his committee had to get a new representative. 

The City of Johannesburg said in a statement the choice of MMCs was 'in support of the theme of continuation with the implementation of the government of local unity partnership priorities, which are aligned to the Joburg Growth and Development Strategy [for] 2040'. Picture: iStock

Following the uncontested appointment of Jolidee Matongo as City of Johannesburg’s new executive mayor, his first order of business has been confirming his 10 members of the mayoral committee (MMCs). 

Although most names remained largely unchanged, due to Matongo being the city’s former finance MMC, his committee had to get a new representative. 

ALSO READ: Joburg’s new mayor Jolidee Matongo ready to hit the ground running

Another change was Thomas Mofokeng, who replaced former economic development MMC Lawrence Khoza.

The city said in a statement the choice of MMCs was “in support of the theme of continuation with the implementation of the government of local unity partnership priorities, which are aligned to the Joburg Growth and Development Strategy [for] 2040″.

Here are the city’s MMCs: 

  • MMC of finance: Matshidiso Mfikoe
  • MMC of economic development: Thomas Mofokeng 
  • Environment and infrastructure services department MMC: Mpho Moerane (unchanged)
  • Housing MMC: Mlungisi Mabaso (unchanged)
  • Transport MMC: Helen Makhuba (unchanged) 
  • Health and social development MMC: Eunice Mgcina (unchanged) 
  • Group corporate shared services MMC: Loyiso Masuku (unchanged)
  • Community development MMC: Margaret Arnolds (unchanged)
  • Development planning MMC: Thapelo Amad (unchanged)
  • Public safety MMC: Mally Mokoena (unchanged) 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

'Don’t count me in your nonsense,' says Malema in defence of Matongo
4 days ago
4 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Being a son of a Zimbabwean does not make you a Zimbabwean
4 days ago
4 days ago

POLITICS

Joburg mayor's rejection part of 'malicious Afrophobic campaign', says ANC
5 days ago
5 days ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Clean governance a test for new Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo
5 days ago
5 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

'Don’t count me in your nonsense,' says Malema in defence of Matongo
4 days ago
4 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Being a son of a Zimbabwean does not make you a Zimbabwean
4 days ago
4 days ago

POLITICS

Joburg mayor's rejection part of 'malicious Afrophobic campaign', says ANC
5 days ago
5 days ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Clean governance a test for new Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo
5 days ago
5 days ago