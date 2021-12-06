WATCH LIVE: Shamila Batohi briefs media on ‘NPA matters’

Citizen Reporter

South Africa will today listen to a two-hour address from National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi.

A statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the virtual media briefing would focus on “pertinent NPA matters”.

Experts have pointed to the NPA being in crisis, an allegation it has denied.

This was in light of the head of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID), Hermoine Cronje, resigning just days ago.

Cronje reportedly requested for her resignation to come into effect in March 2022.

“After a challenging first start-up phase, advocate Cronje will leave the ID well-positioned to deliver on its important mandate. I am confident, given all the ground work that has been done, that its work will continue unaffected, in the coming months,” Batohi was quoted as saying.

To add to the NPA’s woes, last week, Accountability Now threatened to take Batohi to court to force her to investigate and prosecute high-profile cases.

This includes cases against former president Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

It was reported that Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman wrote a letter to Batohi two months ago accusing her and the NPA of procrastination.

Watch the live proceedings, courtesy of SABC News, below.