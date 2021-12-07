New Gauteng mayors’ failure to appoint MMCs is a cause for concern, says Maile

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday raised concerns over the delays in the appointment of mayoral committees by some newly elected mayors in the province.

Maile said although there was no prescribed time frame in law for mayors to appoint members of mayoral committees (MMCs), the appointments should be made within a reasonable time.

He said the delays were a cause for concern as this could affect service delivery and the proper functioning of municipalities.

“The province cannot be held ransom for political expediency or whatever the reasons might be,” Maile said on Twitter.

ALSO READ: ‘Little progress’ made in talks between DA and ActionSA

“Although there is no prescribed time frame set within which an executive mayor must appoint the MMCs… The appointments must be made within a reasonable time.

“This will ensure there is no vacuum at the executive level. Citizens need fully operational and functional municipalities,” he added.

Although there is no prescribed timeframe set within which an executive mayor must appoint the MMCs. The appointments must be made within a reasonable time. This will ensure there is no vacuum at executive level. Citizens need fully operational and functional municipalities.— Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) December 7, 2021

‘Lack of political direction’

Maile’s remarks come after the ANC’s caucus leader in Johannesburg – the metro’s former mayor Mpho Moerane – slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for not announcing its MMCs for the City of Johannesburg.

Moerane said they were concerned that Johannesburg residents were suffering due to the lack of political direction in terms of service delivery in the city.

It’s been two weeks since the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was elected the metro’s executive mayor with the support of councillors from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA. But the new mayor is yet to be sworn in and announce her MMCs.

Moerane said Phalatse was unable to announce her executive team because the DA’s coalition partners did not agree with the party’s terms and conditions of the coalition agreement.

“The DA is trying very hard to strong-arm and persuade the other parties to agree with their anti-poor

conditions which will see Joburg being led by fractured 15 small parties,” he said in a statement.

Very little progress has been made in talks between the DA and the ActionSA, as their bilateral discussions stalled on the appointment of MMCs in the DA-run metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Moerane said there was a threat that Thursday’s scheduled council meeting in Johannesburg might not sit on the tabling of section 79 committees (council committees) because the DA had failed to announce its mayoral committee.

“This means the city is on cruise control without proper political leadership, and the core service delivery departments will remain without MMCs.

“It also means crucial decisions to improve service delivery for the residents of this city are on hold because of the political bickering by the DA-led allies,” he said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: EFF, ActionSA support could put DA in a corner, say analysts