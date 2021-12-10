Godongwana appoints three black women to key positions in finance ministry

Citizen Reporter

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has appointed three black women to key positions in the finance ministry.

Godongwana’s appointments of Thabi Nkosi, Nokwanda Mahori and Pamela Mondliwa are based on the trio’s exemplary qualifications and experience, as well as the department’s desire to hire more women.

“There is compelling evidence showing that the uneven playing field between women and men, in terms of employment, income and education, comes at a huge cost to the economy and broader society,” Godongwana said.

“We have an abundance of young, highly qualified, and skilled women eager to contribute to the betterment of the country through public service.”

Nkosi, 35, has been appointed as the new non-executive chairperson of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa.

Mahori, 34, is the new liaison between the ministry, Parliament and members of the public on parliamentary matters.

Mondliwa, 35, will serve as Godongwana’s special advisor on economic policy.

Nkosi is a respected agricultural economist, with diverse and extensive experience in agribusiness, agricultural policy-making and agribusiness operations.

She has worked in numerous positions in the field, in both the private and public sector, and currently serves as an independent non-executive trustee for the National Empowerment Fund; chairperson of Mintirho Foundation (Coca-Cola Bottlers SA Agriculture Investment Fund); and as an advisory director for agritech company KHULA!

“As non-executive chairperson of the board of the Land Bank, Nkosi will be leading the revival of the country’s largest agricultural-focused lender,” said Godongwana.

Her qualifications include a master of business administration (MBA), a post-graduate diploma in business administration and management, and an MSc and BSc in agricultural economics.

Mondliwa is an experienced economist and academic.

She has worked across consulting, academia, and policy, including at the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development as a senior economist, and for Berkeley Research Group and the National Competition Commission.

Mondliwa is a contributor and editor of a recently released volume of essays published by Oxford University Press, titled: Structural Transformation in South Africa – The Challenges of Inclusive Industrial Development in a Middle-Income Country.

“As the minister’s special advisor, Mondliwa will provide expert guidance and analysis on the macroeconomy, industrial policy and competition law, among other areas,” said Gondongwana.

Mondliwa obtained a Bachelor and Honours degree in commerce from Rhodes University before earning her Masters in commerce from the University of Johannesburg.

Mahori brings a wealth of experience having worked at the intersection of politics, economics and public policy.

“Her multi-disciplinary skills are based on her work experience in various non-profit and research organizations on a range of policy issues, such as financial inclusion, microfinance and labour issues,” said Gondongwana.

She has also a lead market researcher for local and international companies and innovation hubs, before working as a coordinator for the ANC’s economic transformation sub-committee, with a focus on policy implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

These skills put her in a position to enhance the work of the team in the ministry.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree of commerce from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, a post-graduate diploma in business administration from Unisa and is currently a candidate for a Master’s degree in management at the Wits School of Governance.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

