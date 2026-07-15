Geely makes Coolray more affordable through new finance deals

Monthly instalments for Chinese carmaker's new SUV starts at under R4 000.

Chinese carmaker Geely has made the newly-introduced Coolray SUV more affordable with the introduction of unique finance offers which provide customers with lower monthly instalments and greater flexibility at the end of the agreement.

The Geely Coolray line-up starts at R369 900 starts at for the 1.5T Nova model, with the Vanguard derivative stickered at R399 900 and the Vertex topping the range at R429 900.

The new deal structured by Geely Finance features instalments from R3 999 per month, based on a 36-month finance agreement with a 10% deposit and a 73% Guaranteed Future Value. Finance is subject to approval.

The Geely Coolray has a flush centre console that sees the gear lever moving to the steering column. Picture: Supplied

Generating interest

“The Geely Coolray has generated tremendous interest since its arrival in South Africa, thanks to its combination of striking design, advanced technology and impressive performance,” said Jacqueline Kruger, Head of Marketing Geely South Africa.

“With this Geely Finance offer, we’re giving even more South Africans the opportunity to experience everything the Coolray has to offer through an affordable and flexible ownership solution.”

Engaging performance

The Geely Coolray has quickly established itself as a standout choice for buyers seeking premium features without the premium price tag. Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 128kW and 290Nm and paired with a seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (7DCT).

The Coolray delivers engaging performance with efficient combined fuel consumption of 6.5 litres per 100km claims Geely. Beyond its performance credentials, the Geely Coolray offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance every journey.

An engine developed by Geely-owned Volvo where drive is again routed to the front wheels. Picture: Supplied

Why choose Geely Coolray?

Depending on the model. Customers can enjoy Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree panoramic camera, advanced driver assistance systems and a host of active safety technologies.

Backing the ownership experience is Geely’s comprehensive aftersales package, which includes a five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, five-year/150 000km engine warranty, five-year/50 000km service plan and 5 years of unlimited roadside assistance. Giving customers added confidence and peace of mind.