AfriForum takes government to court for extension of national state of disaster

Kgomotso Phooko

AfriForum is taking the government to court again, accusing it of being “power hungry” after extending the state of the national disaster by a month.

The civil organisation has been at loggerheads with the government over the constant extension of the national state of disaster.

The organisation began legal action in February to declare the state of disaster invalid, arguing that there was currently no disaster.

Citing current Covid-19 hospitalisation and mortality rates, AfriForum said there was no justification for the “continued repression of civil liberties”.

“This again proves AfriForum’s point that the government has no plans to ever relinquish the powers that have seized them under the guise of an emergency over the past two years.”

“There is no reason to continue the catastrophic situation unless you are a power-hungry politician or one of the many corrupt individuals who benefit from emergency procurement irregularities,” said campaign manager Jacques Broodryk.

The national state of disaster has been in place for two years now.

The latest extension could see the state of disaster ending on 15 April as government continues to finalise the new National Health Act regulations.

Government’s representatives have indicated that they will oppose AfriForum’s actions.

The organisation stated their numerous legal battles against unreasonable regulations, including the removal of government quarantine camps, curfew measures, beach bans, and the ban on religious gatherings.

National Health Act

The Department of Health is currently amending the National Health Act regulations so the country can move out of the state of disaster.

The new health regulations will ensure there are enough protective measures to replace the Disaster Management Act, according to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also informed business group Sakeliga, via a letter, that the state of disaster would end when “adequate measures to deal with the effects of Covid-19 beyond the state of disaster have been finalised”.

