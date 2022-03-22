SIU to probe Limpopo’s waste management contracts

Kgomotso Phooko

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is set to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Department of Health in Limpopo.

SIU investigation

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the unit to investigate the allegations with the view to recover any financial losses suffered by the state or the department through civil litigation.

The investigation will probe payments which were made in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Tuesday.

“The proclamation covers offences which took place between 1 January 2010 and 18 March 2022, the date of publication of this Proclamation, or which took place prior to 1 January 2010.

“It also covers any offences after the proclamation date that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under authority of Proclamation R55 of 2022,” Kganyago said in a statement.

Payments made

The SIU cited that all payments made contrary to applicable legislation or circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury, or relevant provincial treasury, would be looked into.

“The scope of SIU investigation will also cover any unlawful, improper or irregular conduct by employees, officials or agents of the department; or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated.

“The SIU will refer evidence of pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during the investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.”

