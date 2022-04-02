Ramaphosa wishes Muslim community well for the Holy Month of Ramadan

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his best wishes to South Africa’s Muslim communities for the Holy Month of Ramadan, which commences this weekend.

The President also reminded communities to consider Covid-19 safety measures as they worship and socialise during this month.

Ramaphosa’s Ramadan message

The Holy Month coincides with Freedom Month

“The Holy Month of Ramadan, the observance of the Fast and the social support and charity demonstrated by Muslims during this period is an integral part of our nation’s cultural and religious diversity,” said President Ramaphosa.

In 2022, we welcome the coincidence of Ramadan with Freedom Month.

“[Freedom Month is] a period during which we remember and honour the many individuals, organisations, movements and associations who fought for us to be free today,” he added.

Tribute to Shaykh Abdul Hamiet Gabier

The president also paid tribute to Shaykh Abdul Hamiet Gabier, Life President of the Muslim Judicial Council and former Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who passed away recently.

“Shaykh Gabier’s activism in his immediate community and congregation, his role as a founder of Call of Islam and his contribution to our struggle through the United Democratic Front were invaluable.

“He was a successor to a rich succession of Muslims and Muslim leaders who considered resistance to apartheid as a fundamental obligation of faith.

“It is my hope that the Holy Month will be a period of peace, of closeness among families and neighbours, a period of sharing, and a period in which all South Africans will adopt and practice the values that underpin the Holy Month of Ramadan,” said Ramaphosa.

Meaning of Ramadan

The Holy Month of Ramadan commemorates a month of fasting with many benefits and rewards.

The word Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, means ‘the heat that scorches the earth or the heat that scorches a person when a person is fasting’.

This year, however, the moon was not sighted in South Africa, therefore the start of the festival was delayed.

When is Ramadan?

The United Ulama (theologians) Council of South Africa (UUCSA) has confirmed that the moon for the Islamic month of Ramadan 1443 has not been sighted in South Africa.

Secretary-General of Uucsa Ml Ebrahim Bham confirmed the news of the moon not being sighted in South Africa on Friday evening.

Therefore the 1st of Ramadan corresponds to Sunday, 3 April 2022; that means Muslims across South Africa will start fasting on Sunday.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney and additional reporting by Faizel Patel

