Scopa fallout: ANC enters the fray

Faizel Patel

Power utility Eskom’s problems are a threat to the nation’s socio-economy and security, said the African National Congress (ANC) following a spat between board member Busisiwe Mavuso and Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

The ANC’s study group on Scopa slammed Eskom board member Mavuso after she lashed at the party over Eskom state capture corruption during a meeting on Friday.

Mavuso stormed out of the Scopa oversight meeting after a heated exchange between herself and chairperson and IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The outspoken Mavuso is also CEO at Business Leadership SA.

The ANC said it takes strong exception to the conduct of Mavuso and the Eskom board for her “unruly behaviour.”

“The authority of the State cannot be undermined by people given the very responsibility to turn institutions around and assist the majority of the working class who have had to endure years of consistent loadshedding and power blackouts at great expense to the economy,” the party said in a statement.

‘ANC to blame for Eskom mess’

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Benedicta van Minnen supported Mavuso’s utterances that left MPs fuming and saw her leaving the meeting abruptly.

Minnen hit back at the ANC saying the ruling party is to blame for Eskom’s problems.

“Eskom’s board and CEO, André de Ruyter, acknowledge that the parastatal’s problems stem from a culture of impunity and ineptness by their shareholder, the ANC government, as well as an ecosystem of entrenched corruption, a skill shortage due to an ongoing skills flight abroad, a lack of time and money caused by bad planning and delays, poor timing, and a culture of impunity and ineptness by Eskom’s shareholder, the ANC government.”

Minnen said the party believes Mavuso was accurate in pointing out that the crisis at Eskom was “ANC’s mess” and was caused by corruption and ineptitude under the governing party’s watch.

“The ANC’s corruption and incompetence are totally to blame for the current crisis at Eskom, and in the country, and everyone knows who the elephant in the room is.”

‘Mavuso’s behaviour regrettable’

Government also condemned the BLSA boss, labeling her utterances as “regrettable and unbecoming” behaviour by a board member.

“It is unfortunate that Ms Mavuso brought party political issues in a process where SCOPA, as a committee of Parliament, was exercising its oversight responsibilities.

“The Department is giving the matter serious consideration,” read the statement issued by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Last week the country was forced to endure Stage 4 power cuts as Eskom battled to keep up with tripping generation units at its power stations.

