Home Affairs new online booking system promises no more frustrating long queues

Kgomotso Phooko

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi in his budget speech last week announced the launch of a new online booking system called Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS) to put an end to the exhausting and frustrating long queues which have become synonymous with his department.

The Minister explained that they are working on revamping the government’s internet network – which is the cause of the system that is always offline and leads to the endless queues.

He also added they will increase the department’s internet capacity, and rope in specialist network engineers from banks to help with their intervention.

New online booking system

In an interview with radio 702, deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso unpacked how the new system works.

The system will be used for Identification (ID) and passport applications, because they are in the highest demand.

“When someone is queuing in a public place you cannot remove them, so what we are looking at now is to ensure that when people book online the office manager gets a list everyday of people booked to come for particular service.” said Mavuso.

According to Mavuso, this is how to book on the new system:

Go to the Home Affairs website and choose the office you want to go to.

Add your details, and most importantly type your names exactly as they appear on your ID.

Select time range.

All bookings will start at 9am so that they can clear any backlog which occurred as a result of the system being offline.

“Office managers will have to prioritise the clients in the morning before 9 am, so they can clear the backlog or the client can be re-booked for another day,” added Mavuso.

Mavuso cleared that they won’t turn away walk-ins but people who booked will be given priority.

