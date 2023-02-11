Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
11 Feb 2023
4:40 am
Government

Method to Ramaphosa’s centralisation of power in Presidency, but at a cost to taxpayers

Sipho Mabena

The new electricity minister in the Presidency could work, but why not just sack existing underperforming cadres in other ministries?

Ramaphosa to face tough questions in Parliament
Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa answering questions in the National Assembly. Picture: Twitter/ @PresidencyZA
Despite the extra financial burden to the taxpayer, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s increased centralisation of power in the Presidency has some support, albeit with a pinch of scepticism due to its poor track record. The new Department of Electricity he announced during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday will be the third in the Presidency after the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and State Security. Also in the Presidency is the unit headed by former mining executive Sipho Nkosi tasked with cutting bureaucracy and red tape across government, which was announced during his...

Read more on these topics