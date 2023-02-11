Daily news update: New electricity minister -R37.2 million, More legal action against Ramaphosa and load shedding

Citizen Reporter

New electricity minister could cost SA R37.2 million a year

DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, Leon Schreiber, has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to include another ministerial portfolio to his Cabinet, stating that it would likely cost taxpayers an extra R37.24 million, making a significant dent in the country’s fiscus.

Based on calculations derived from allocations to ministers as stipulated in the Ministerial Handbook, Schreiber has provided an estimated minimum cost to taxpayers that the new ministry will bring.

ActionSA to consider legal action against Ramaphosa’s ‘draconian state’

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2023 State Of The Nation Address (Sona) at Parliament on 9 February 2023 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of centralising power in his office, following the announcement of yet another appointment in the Presidency to deal with electricity blackouts.

“He is trying to consolidate all the powers – intelligence, small business – and now he has announced a minister of electricity.

“Millions of our people are unemployed and he creates another department that is not going to add value. We will be talking to our legal team tomorrow morning to challenge these draconian and irrational decisions before it’s too late.

Eskom to impose load shedding at stages 3 and 2 over weekend

Eskom said a further load shedding update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur. Photo: iStock

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 2 over the coming weekend.

The announcement by Eskom comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Eskom crisis a national state of disaster with immediate effect during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

The president also said he will also appoint a minister of electricity in the Presidency and the minister will focus full-time on working with Eskom to end load shedding.

Could this be the end between Moja Love and Jub Jub?

Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub. Picture: Instagram @official_jubjub

Moja Love TV has responded to reports that artist and their Uyajola 9/9 host, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, intends on taking legal action against them.

Earlier this week the Sunday World reported that Jub Jub hasn’t been paid his January salary by the channel because of his alleged assault on his business partner Keabetswe Mokoena.

The presenter sent a lawyer’s letter to Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau demanding he is paid his January 2023 salary.

Leicester Tigers on the hunt for Rassie Erasmus as next coach — report

Rassie Erasmus is reportedly on a list to be the next Tigers coach. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

World Cup-winning Springbok coach and current director of rugby at SA Rugby Rassie Erasmus is reportedly on the shortlist to become Leicester Tigers coach.

The position at the English club became vacant when Steve Borthwick was handed the reins of England. He took over from Eddie Jones, who has returned to Australia to coach the Wallabies.

