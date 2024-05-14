National police back head of training colleges after Popcru calls for her resignation

Police union cites the development of toxic working environment but national police claim to not have been made aware of accusations.

Under the leadership of Lieutenant-General Bongiwe Zulu, the SAPS has trained and deployed 20 000 police officers to various stations and units in the last two years. Picture: Neil McCartney

The target of a Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) resignation push has been given the support of her national superiors.

The police union on Sunday called for Lieutenant-General Bongiwe Zulu to step down after what it perceived to be a gross lack of performance.

Zulu is the South African Police Service (SAPS) divisional commander for human resources development, which is in charge of the police colleges that train and recruit new officers.

She took up the role in 2018 but Popcru has claimed that members have noted the development of a toxic environment, which is affecting the integrity of the police colleges.

“The working conditions and culture that has been created are unacceptable, plain and simple. Our members have reported that [her] management style is undermining morale and creating a hostile environment for both staff and trainees,” stated Popcru president Thulani Ngwenya.

National police defend Lt Gen Zulu

In response, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has created an open door policy with labour unions, whereby they are encouraged to contact him at any time on any urgent matter.

Popcru claimed it has received numerous reports about sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct being ignored, creating tension among staff. The union is of the belief that Zulu is under investigation and should step down until the said investigation is concluded.

Mathe denied this, saying: “We had a meeting not so long ago with Popcru and these matters were not raised. We are also not aware of any investigation against Zulu.

“We take Zulu in high regard in terms of the work she is doing. She continues to maintain high standards of training in the SAPS. In the last two years, under her leadership the SAPS has trained and deployed 20 000 police officers to various stations and units,” Mathe added.

Popcru lament skills shortage

The union released figures earlier this month that showed the drop in numbers within the police ranks.

Specialised officers have been leaving for the private sector, but officers of all ranks were leaving SAPS, with Popcru stating the total number of officers fell by 17 470 in the decade between 2012 and 2022.

Addressing the incoming number of recruits, Mathe concluded: “[Zulu] is also overseeing the training of 4 500 recruits that are currently in training under her command. More than 25 000 detectives have been trained and are producing great results for the service.”