Sipho Mabena
9 Feb 2023
4:44 am
Government

Ramapromises: Quality healthcare just a pipedream at clinics with no water

This prevailing poor state of public health has brought into question the state’s capacity to implement the National Health Insurance.

A staff member at Marapong clinic in Limpopo photographed at the back of a state van with water collected in containers, including medical waste buckets. Photo: supplied.
Like many others in South Africa, the people of Moutse in Limpopo are yet to enjoy the quality public health care which has been promised for several years now, with their local clinic in a dire state and forced to operate without water. Residents of the village outside the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality and those visiting the Marapong clinic in Ntwane have been subjected to inhuman conditions, forced to use containers to fetch water elsewhere. According to residents, the municipality brought in private contractors to keep water tanks at the clinic full after the local borehole broke down. Bolsheviks Party leader...

