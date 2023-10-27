Government to draw from R3.5bn scheme for Bird Flu relief

Millions of birds were culled during May and June to curb the spread of the virus.

As the Avian flu outbreak continues to impact farmers across the country, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said government will use some of a R3.5 billion agricultural scheme to provide them with much-needed support.

South Africa is currently battling an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) with a number of confirmed cases of the HPAI H7 and HPAI H5 strains. Millions of birds were culled during May and June to curb the spread of the virus.

Help for farmers

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, Mashatile said Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza is expected to announce the relief package from a multi-billion rand scheme.

“This scheme is about R3.5 billion. So, those farmers affected by influenza, will get support from this scheme. But of course, details are still being discussed by Treasury to ensure exactly what that support will constitute. Among others, recommended that all affected farmers, especially small-scale farmers, will be compensated.”

Mashatile said government is also assisting with vaccines.

“With respect to vaccination, the department is also assisting that there’s registration of vaccines so that process is fast-tracked to ensure that farmers can receive vaccines to ensure that they can deal with this problem.”

Eggs shortage

Meanwhile, Didiza has granted thousands of permits for the importation of eggs and poultry meat to ensure sufficient stocks are available for the holiday season.

The department said on Thursday that it was working with all stakeholders in the poultry industry following the outbreak of bird flu.

the department is doing everything possible to contain the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) plaguing not only South Africa but other parts of the world as well.

“Minister Didiza has decided to allow the importation of table and fertilised eggs and poultry meat to ensure sufficient stocks is available on time for the Christmas holiday season,” said spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo.

He said since 1 September 2023, it has granted 115 permits for fertilised eggs, 48 for egg powder, 2 406 for poultry meat and 24 permits for table eggs. A permit might be for up to 10 000 tons or a shipping container.

