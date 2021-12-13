Calls for public to register as blood stem cell donors

Citizen Reporter

The international nonprofit bone marrow donor centre in South Africa DKMS is calling on the public to register as blood stem cell donors as they search for a match for seven-month-old Karien Swanepoel.

Swanepoel, an only child, was diagnosed with severe combined immunodeficiency (Scid) after extensive and invasive diagnostic tests spanning two months in three hospitals. Scid, also known as “bubble baby syndrome”, is a group of rare disorders caused by mutations in different genes involved in the development and function of infection-fighting immune cells.

This means that baby Karien has little, to no, immune system. She is kept in isolation in the high or intensive care unit at Cintocare Pretoria and has battled several critical conditions and a number of acute infections.

The adverse effects of multiple diagnoses and treatments have resulted in baby Karien being fed through a tube and even relying on a ventilator at some stage. Her mum and dad, Natasja and RJ, are taking turns to stay by her side around the clock. Prior to her sudden onset of wide-ranging symptoms, the seven-month-old appeared to be a happy healthy baby who fed well and slept through the night.

Doctors have confirmed she is now in need of a life-saving blood stem cell transplant to survive. “Baby Karien deserves a second chance at life,” said Alana James, executive director at DKMS Africa. “She should be playing with her toys, instead, she has an illness that’s threatening to cut her life short. “We urge all people who are eligible to register to become stem cell donors using our online registration platform.”

DKMS Africa, formerly known as the Sunflower Fund, has registered more than 11 million donors worldwide. Anyone who is healthy and between the ages of 18 and 55 is eligible to register and if one is a successful match, the process of donating blood stem cells is a relatively painless process, much like donating blood platelets. To register is a quick and simple process that involves a non-invasive mouth and cheek swab.

“Karien is such a special little girl who has touched the lives of so many people in such a short span of time. “Finding a donor match for her will be an incredible blessing but if someone else finds their match through this process then it will be all the more meaningful. Please register today,” pleaded her mother.

For more information or to register as a blood stem cell donor, visit www.dkms-africa.org or call 0800-121-082 on weekdays between 8.30am and 4.30pm.