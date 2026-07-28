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Over R200K raised for L’vovo Derrango

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

28 July 2026

01:02 pm

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The musician said he is grateful for the support.

L’vovo

Durban musician L’vovo Derrango. Picture: Screenshot

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More than R200 000 has been raised for musician L’vovo Derrango after a fundraising campaign was launched earlier this week to help cover his medical costs.

The campaign followed the singer’s emotional interview with Linda “Mr Magic” Sibiya on Gagasi FM, during which he spoke about how his life changed after suffering a stroke.

Organiser Yenziwe Qiniso Ndimande said the funds would help the musician with his medical bills and stressed that Derrango did not ask for donations.

“Many people were touched by his interview with Mr Magic and from there, we decided to come together and support him,” she said.

Ndimande shared an update on Facebook on Tuesday, saying more than R200 000 had been raised.

“Ngiphelelwe Amazwi” (“I am out of words”), she captioned the funds screenshot post.

L’vovo thanks supporters

In a statement shared on social media, L’vovo thanked supporters for their messages, prayers and donations.

“I have received donations from many people who simply wanted to help. I want to assure everyone that every contribution will go directly toward my physiotherapy, rehabilitation and recovery.”

He said surviving a stroke had changed the way he looked at life.

“Surviving my stroke has changed the way I look at life. It has taught me that my story is bigger than music alone.”

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